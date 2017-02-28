Family Matters: Social Media Rules for Teens

This morning, on Family Matters, Lisa Verkamp with YMCA talked about social media tips for children.

First…keep personal information private. While the purpose of social media is to share and connect, your teen should know that his personal information should remain within appropriate limits. Be minimalist and share carefully. This includes thinking twice about sharing location, contact numbers, email addresses, and other family-related details.

Second tip, make sure your children carefully select their connections. Your teen would naturally want to have as many friends on their network. But educate them on the dangers on friending complete strangers, including other students from their school. Online predators are everywhere scouring for unwitting users. Before your teen accepts friend requests, ask them to thoroughly review the sender’s profile with you.

Third is to apply security and privacy controls. This goes for all social networks on your teen’s PC and mobile device. Be sure to scan security and privacy policies and implement them accordingly. Use the strictest level of privacy settings you can while you are doing what you need to do with the app.

Also, remind them to be kind and think about what they post. What they do and say about themselves and others may reflect on them. They will show the world who they are.

The final tip is to teach your teen to draw the line. Teach them about the implications of hidden online abuses and how to report such offenses to you when they happen so you can promptly disclose it to authorities.

Melissa and Lisa also introduced this week’s #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. Here it is…take online content offline for 15 minutes each day. Physically talk to your kids about what they’ve seen on social media that day and how it makes them feel, but do it face-to-face. This can help them dive deeper into issues and topics in a more private family setting that keeps you up to speed and helps them develop offline interpersonal skills. This could be done around the dinner table for example. Use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media to get the conversation started and to let others know how you are doing with this week’s challenge.

