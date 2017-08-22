Family Matters: Social Anxiety Issues

During Family Matters today, a Youth First Social Worker discussed social anxiety in children.

Jordan Beach works at Evans Elementary School. She joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for this segment.

Jordan says there are a few things older kids can practice to help overcome social anxiety.

They include:

-Asking for help from a customer service representative

-Ordering food on the phone

-Making an appointment with a doctor

-If attending college, reaching out to an advisor or professor through email or face-to-face

-If living on campus, reaching out to a roommate on social media or talking to a new roommate on the phone

Jordan also provided the Tri-State a weekly family challenge as well.

Here’s the challenge: Try stepping back next time your child faces an anxious situation. Let them try it on their own. The more often and earlier they face these situations, the better off they will be.

You can join in on the challenge by using the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media.

