Family Matters: Self-Regulation

Multi-tasking and handling emotions in stressful situations can seem like second nature for adults, but kids still need to learn those behaviors.

4C of Southern Indiana On My Way Pre-K Project Manager Amanda Taylor joined us in studio with strategies parents can use to help develop self-regulation skills.

Taylor says that self-regulation is an important skill that has to be modeled to children in order to learn acquired behavior. We are what we observe, and actions will be repeated.

It is also important to create safe spaces in your home that allow you and your children time to decompress: this place fosters self-regulation and safety, providing a space clearly defined for re-centering so that, in time, problems can be revisited and solved.

Start the discussion early regarding feelings and how to recognize these in themselves and the faces of others.

Using coping skills that can be repeated anywhereunder any circumstances rather than relying solely upon items is also important. You want these to be skills that children and adults can use anywhere, anytime, independently.

