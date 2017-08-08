Family Matters: Second Saturday Stories

This Tuesday morning, we went “Inside the Community” for Family Matters.

Claire — a Reader’s Advisor — from Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder today. She talked about a program called “Second Saturday Stories.”

This happens at the Evansville Regional Airport, the second Saturday of every month.

Along with learning about the value of reading, there are some pretty cool incentives too. For the first three visits, children receive a t-shirt, and they get a book on their sixth visit.

There is also a theme for every month. For August, it is baseball. The event is at the Evansville Regional Airport from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Parking is validated and it is completely free to the public.

Also, every Tuesday morning, Melissa helps introduce the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

The challenge, from the library, is for families to take a moment and visit their local library and pick up a few books or movies to enjoy before and during the first few weeks of back to school. To participate in the challenge use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media with photos and videos. Just have fun with it!

