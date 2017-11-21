Family Matters: Reading Books To Children

Charles Sutton with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library taught parents the best way to read to their children this morning on Family Matters. Researchers say reading aloud is the single most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success in reading.

Some ways reading can help kids include:

-Increased vocabulary

-Increased listening and comprehension skills

-Increased ability to recognize words

Parents can help instill a love in reading to children by making sure they are actively involved asking and answering questions and making predictions rather than passively listening. There are two ways to do this. First, reading in a lively, engaging way using voices, gestures, and expressions. The second is called text talk. It’s a strategy to introduce new vocabulary by inserting short, child-friendly definitions for some words so you don’t distract from the story.

Another good strategy is repetition. The more familiar the child is with the story the more they can talk about or retell the story, which will give parents an opportunity to ask open ended questions or encourage.

To watch the reading demonstration, click on the video box below.

