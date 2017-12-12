Family Matters – How To Prepare Your Child To Solve Problems

Lisa Verkamp, from the YMCA, joins 44News This Morning for Family Matters. Lisa offers some steps parents can take to help their kids self-advocate.

When a child has a problem, you typically want to advocate for them, but they may not always prepare your kid on how to solve problems and deal with conflict.

First, parents need to understand what the problem or need is. Second, help your child identify what help or support they may need.

Finally, role play or practice with your kids so they can feel comfortable being part of the conversation.

Trial and error will always help kids gain insights by identifying ways they can improve in the future, but always remember to praise your child for trying to resolve the issue on his or her own.

Sometimes small setbacks are necessary for bigger gains when it comes to learning from mistakes.

