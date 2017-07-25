Family Matters: Pregnancy Later In Life

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. 4C of Southern Indiana joined Melissa to talk about pregnancy and women choosing to get pregnant later in life.

There’s a new study that offers data on age-specific pregnancy. It showed the risk of potentially life-threatening conditions during pregnancy — like kidney failure and acute heart problems — escalates among mothers 40 and older.

However, 4C of Southern Indiana says as long as women can pre-plan and chose to have a healthy pregnancy, there are lower risks of complications even after the age of 40.

4C also explained the Weekly Family Challenge. This is something Melissa introduced in the beginning of 2017. She gives the Tri-State a weekly challenge that involves the family.

There are several parts to this week’s family challenge, here they are:

-Enter pregnancy at the best optimal health. Make yourself as healthy as you can be before you get pregnant.

-Stress the importance of a healthy diet, exercising, losing weight if a physician has recommended doing so, and quitting smoking or using illegal drugs.

-Try to stay away from alcohol as well, especially those times around the time of conception.

-See your physician early and often.

