Family Matters: Planning A Hassle-Free Vacation

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes Inside the Community for “Family Matters.” This morning 4C of Southern Indiana joined Melissa to give four tips to a hassle-free family vacation.

Number one…Plan ahead of time and make sure to get the kids involved.

Number two…Be reasonable and be prepared.

Number three…if possible bring extra hands to help.

Number four…Prioritize spending time together and having your own space. For more details on each tip, click the video link below.

Every Tuesday morning, during this segment, there is also a weekly family challenge given to the Tri-State.

For this week, 4C of Southern Indiana recommended a fun family competition. Some ideas include a family nerf gun battle, go-karts, a board game or water balloon fight.

To join in on the fun, just use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on your social media accounts this week. Be creative and don’t forget to give 4C a shout out.

