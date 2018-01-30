Family Matters: Plan For Vacation Day

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Family Matters to talk all things passports. EVPL has a great program…and it’s the perfect time to discuss it considering January 30th is “Plan for Vacation Day”.

EVPL gives the public the advantage of avoiding lines while completing your application and photo all at once. Passport appointments function on an appointment basis, which means you arrive at the time you’ve chosen. While they do have set hours, these can fluctuate based on the person’s lifestyle and time need. There are trained agents to take photographs of infants, active toddlers, and they are family friendly.

Before your appointment, you may visit travel.state.gov to download the DS-11 form, or one may be obtained at Central Library in downtown Evansville. It should be filled out in black ink before the appointment. A birth certificate from the health department is required. You must have a valid driver’s license or form of ID. Correct forms of payment (call the library if there are questions) are also needed.

As for costs…adults 16+ are $110.00 for the passport book. Minors 15 and under are $80 for the passport book. A standard $25 fee is applied to the cost and photos are $13, which is cheaper than many other passport certified facilities.

Melissa also introduced the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. The challenge is if you could travel anywhere, where would it be? Make a bucket list and share it with the library on social media using #MyEVPL!

To watch the interview, click the video box below.

