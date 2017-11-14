Family Matters: ‘Mom Shaming’

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. This is a segment that addresses family issues with local community organizations. This morning Melissa was joined by Alysia Rhinefort and Amy Broyles from 4C of Southern Indiana. The discussion was on “mom shaming”.

According to a new poll, close to two thirds of mothers say they have been criticized about “parenting decisions” in the past.

61% of mothers said they felt judged…with most of the criticism coming from close to home. For example, moms are three times as likely to report being criticized from *within* the family than from *outside* it.

4C helped offer tips for moms to help out with the tough job of being a parent. Those tips include:

-Take care of yourself

-Accept help

-Show your love

-Listen to your child’s feelings

-Be happy about having children

-Keep structure in your lives

-Discipline your children

-Let your children be kids

-Be optimistic

-Manage your money

To learn more about the topic and to hear the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge, click on the video box below.

Comments

comments