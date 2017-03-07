Family Matters: Meal Planning

So here’s the issue…while most parents agree good nutrition is important for their children, only one-third say they are doing a good job teaching their kids healthy eating habits. A University of Michigan poll found convenience, price and fussiness over foods are the biggest obstacles to getting kids to eat healthier.

Study authors say some parents need help with shopping and meal preparation ideas.

So, this morning on Family Matters, Corey Filbert with St. Mary’s stopped in to discuss meal planning.

Corey also handed out the weekly family challenge. Corey’s challenge was for parents to do five planned, home cooked meals eaten without television. You can join in on the challenge on social media by using the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

