Family Matters: Life Skills Teens Should Know

We went “Inside the Community” Tuesday for Family Matters.

The YMCA of Evansville joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder to talk about life skills every teen should know.

First up…cooking.

It’s good to cook with your kids or as a family unit. This will teach them about food preparation and taking ownership of what they eat.

Next…alarm clocks.

Have the teen set an alarm and hold themselves accountable to their schedule, because when college rolls around their roommate is not going to wake them up and make sure they are on time for their first class of the day.

Third is…laundry.

Parents should teach kids how to do laundry and have them help/care for their own things while still at home to take ownership of their items. This builds responsibility into their character.

Number four…learn to advocate.

Kids are used to their parents standing up for them in situations with teachers/professors, friends, parents, or any other situations, but there comes at time when teens need to be able to advocate for themselves. The idea here is to teach your children to be competent enough to stand up for themselves and find the words to address the situation in a mature manner.

Fifth life skill…public transportation.

Although Evansville does not have many options for public transportation, it is still important to be able to navigate through public transportation in this city or in any larger city. Being able to read bus maps/schedules as well as understanding how to navigate on a subway can help teens save money in the future.

Also every Tuesday we offer a weekly family challenge. This week’s challenge is to make a NEW meal as a family. Have your kids research/find a new recipe that they’ve never made before…maybe even something they’ve never eaten before. Give them a certain amount of money to spend so they pay attention to food cost and allow them to explore the grocery store to find the ingredients needed. Make the recipe at home as a family and enjoy! To join in on the fun with the challenge, use the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media with pictures, videos and more!

