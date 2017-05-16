Family Matters: Kids and Stress

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. This morning, she talked to Dr. Lauren Hoefling with St. Vincent Center for Children.

Some new studies show teens — especially college students — are dealing with more stress and anxiety now than ever before. Dr. Hoefling says that may be because kids need to learn to better deal with stress.

Melissa also asked her about some of the new coping techniques like pet therapy and fidget spinners. She says those are both fun ideas and could possibly help kids deal with stress, but there’s just not enough research to prove that yet.

Dr. Hoefling also talked about how parents can sometimes trigger stress in their children, so it’s important they stay on track too. This can be done by reducing their own stress, practicing relaxation techniques and promoting positive interpretations of events.

Also, every Tuesday morning, Melissa presents a weekly family challenge. This is for Tri-State families to get involved and better communicate.

St. Vincent provided this week’s challenge asking families to keep any electronic devices away from the dinner table for one week. To participate, simply use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media. Post videos, photos and tips to share with other families. Don’t forget to shout out St. Vincent.

