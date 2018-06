Today in Family Matters, we discuss how to keep kids busy this summer while they’re out of school.

4C of Southern Indiana President and CEO Aleisha Sheridan sat down with us and explained that children really just want to have fun.

Reading in the Park, Barnes and Noble trips, and 4C Play and Learn are just a few of the low cost options available in the area.

On rainy days, books are a great way to keep your child engaged in fun and learning at the same time.





