Family Matters: Indiana Youth Survey

The IPRC’s Indiana Youth Survey lets counselors know how students are being impacted by things like peer pressure, drinking, smoking, drugs and more.

This morning on Family Matters, 44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with Davi Stein-Kiley, VP of Social Work and Programs, at Youth First.

Southwestern Indiana students reported the following:

* 25.8% of 12th graders reported binge drinking within the last month

* 11.3% of 10th graders reported smoking cigarettes within the last month

* 5.8% of 12th graders reported using prescription drugs within the last month

* 21.5% of 8th graders reported feeling sad or hopeless within the last year

* 15.4% of 8th graders reported considering suicide within the last year

* 11.4% of 8th graders reported they had planned suicide within the last year

To watch the full interview and hear more about these numbers and how Youth First plans to use them to help children, click the video box below.

