Family Matters: Importance of Play and Literacy for Children

October 26th, 2018 44News This Morning

This morning in Family Matters, EVPL Experience Manager Lauren Vos-Wanner joined us to talk about the importance of play and literacy.

Vos-Wanner explains that activates such as playing with bowls and cups in the bath, getting out pans and boxes and cans in the kitchen, and making up games or play games from your childhood with your child.

A post office has been set up in the children’s area of EVPL Oaklyn. Children can sort letters, practice the alphabet, and work on their fine motor skills. EVPL also offers story time and baby and me programs at all of our locations.

Visit EVPL’s website for information on activities to fit your schedule.

