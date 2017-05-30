44News | Evansville, IN

Family Matters with Hula Hooping

May 30th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has several summer classes for children this summer. One of the new programs is dealing with hula hoops.

The “Make A Hula Hoop” workshop is Monday, June 5th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Library.

After you make the hula hoops, there are also fun hooping dance classes to use them.

The first hoop dance class is Monday, June 12th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Library. For the complete list of dance classes, go to the 44News This Morning Facebook page.

Also, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library introduced this week’s #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. The challenge is to check out a library program sometime in this upcoming month. To join in on the fun, just go to social media and use the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. Also, you can take pictures and post videos online, and don’t forget to give the library a shout out too.

