Family Matters with Hula Hooping

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has several summer classes for children this summer. One of the new programs is dealing with hula hoops.

The “Make A Hula Hoop” workshop is Monday, June 5th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Library.

After you make the hula hoops, there are also fun hooping dance classes to use them.

The first hoop dance class is Monday, June 12th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Library. For the complete list of dance classes, go to the 44News This Morning Facebook page.

Also, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library introduced this week’s #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. The challenge is to check out a library program sometime in this upcoming month. To join in on the fun, just go to social media and use the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. Also, you can take pictures and post videos online, and don’t forget to give the library a shout out too.

