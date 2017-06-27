Family Matters: Hip Hop Internship

She is singing her way to the top…and a pretty awesome hip hop internship with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library as well. DeAdria Brown joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on 44News This Morning to talk more about it.

Brown is taking part in the internship with EVPL this summer. She will co-design a project while being introduced to the career of being a librarian. To learn more about the internship and Brown, click the video box below.

Every Tuesday morning, Melissa also offers a weekly family challenge. EVPL came up with this challenge.

Here it is: With your library card, go online to EVPL and check out freegal. This service provides library customers with free and legal music track downloads from the extensive Sony Music Catalog. To join in on the weekly family challenge fun, use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media.

