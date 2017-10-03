Family Matters: A Healthy Way To Enjoy Fall Festival

We went “Inside the Community” for Family Matters this morning with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder.

Melissa was joined by Jessica Martin — a registered dietitian — from Deaconess and Sharon Spicer from Christ Gospel Church.

While it is Fall Festival time…and even dieters tend to splurge this week…there are some healthy options to help you out. Sharon, at booth 85, has some of those options. She showed off some of her food on 44News This Morning.

Deaconess titles some of the Fall Festival foods as “wise choice”. To qualify as a wise choice, snacks and sides must be 500 calories or less with 5 grams or less of saturated fat, 500 mg or less of sodium and no fried foods. For entrees…they also must be 500 calories or less, 5 grams or less of saturated fat, 750 mg or less of sodium and no fried foods. Also, desserts and sweets must be made with fruit.

The best way to track down the wise choice options is to just look at the booth for the special signs. The Fall Festival runs all week long on Franklin Street on the westside of Evansville.

There is also a family challenge for the week. It’s to get some of your favorite foods to share at the festival, and alternate those with a wise choice item to share as well.

You can join in on the fun…snap some photos at Fall Fest with your family eating “healthier” options and use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media like Twitter and Facebook.

