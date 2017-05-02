Family Matters: Four Values to Teach Children

This Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went Inside the Community for Family Matters. Emily Ellison with the YMCA joined Melissa this morning.

The topic this morning was how to build character in kids. Emily focused on four values.

She started with caring by showing a sincere concern for others. This character trait can be built through volunteerism at places like homeless shelters or senior living communities.

The second value is honesty which is being truthful in what you say and do. But this goes beyond just keeping kids from fibbing and lying. It also reflects having a real and honest perspective about life both the positives and the negatives and working through those things.

Third is respect. In other words, treat others as you would want to be treated. Listen while others are talking. Or, just because you don’t agree with someone, doesn’t mean you have to argue or prove that you are right. You can disagree and be respectful at the same time. The world is full of different perspectives and “different” doesn’t have to mean right or wrong.

And finally, the fourth value is responsibility by being accountable for your promises and actions. Do what you say you are going to do and take pride in things like your community.

Some fun ways families can get involved in the community include volunteering at church, the Boys and Girls Club or the YMCA.

Also, every Tuesday, Melissa does a family challenge. This week’s challenge is to gather around the table at least once a week and discuss one positive thing that happened that day and one negative thing that happened that. Explore how your kids feel about the situations and discuss what they can do to improve it.

You can get involved with the conversation and discussion on social media, by posting your thoughts, photos and videos. Just use the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

