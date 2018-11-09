Family Matters: Food for Friends Drive

The holiday season is a very special time, but it can also take a toll on some families that need a little extra help getting food on the table.

That’s why Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is kicking off it’s new Food for Friends Drive on December 1st.

So community health librarian of practice, Helen Azarian and experience manager, Teresa Schneider are here with more on how you can help…

Since EVPL has waived fines, we are changing our annual food drive. The patrons of EVPL collected over 10,000 pounds of food for the community last year. We hope they will once again step up. The need spikes in December as the holidays take a toll on families.

Donations can be dropped off at any of our EVPL locations. The donations collected will go to a local charity that directly impacts local families. Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is collecting canned goods and non-perishable food from December 1st through December 21st as part of a new drive called food for friends.

Foods such as applesauce, canned beans, canned vegetables, cooking oils, crackers, canned or dried fruit, granola bars, instant mashed potatoes are all welcome.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

