Family Matters: Five No Cell Phone Zones

Tuesday morning, 44News Morning This Morning Anchor went “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. Katie Omohundro, a Youth First social worker at Thompkins Middle School, joined us on 44News This Morning.

Today the topic was five no phone zones. These are areas family members should not be using their cell phones.

1. Bedrooms. Back in the day, pediatricians recommended no TV’s in bedrooms and now we focus on all the other types of electronic devices. To help encourage sleep, charging phones across the room vs. the nightstand will decrease the chances of wanting to check that phone one last time. Having children charge cell phones and other devices in their parents room may also cut down on late-night conversations with friends.

2. At the table. If your family eats dinner together at the table it is great to have a rule for everyone that this time is to be with family and to unplug. This goes for parents, too!

3. While reading a book. It’s difficult to truly get into a book if we are going back-and-forth from reading to checking e-mail. If you want to read more books or are trying to get some family reading time in, you can allow e-readers, but you might want to keep other screens at a distance.

4. In the outdoors. Of course it is always good to get out and get some fresh air. If you must have your phone while on an outdoor adventure, consider a rule of putting it on airplane mode where you can still take pictures, but this limits online activities so you can truly enjoy the outdoors and family time.

5. In the car. Of course screen time in a vehicle during a long trip is helpful, but maybe limiting the amount of time would be helpful. Some of the most unguarded conversations take place when parents are chauffeuring, so it is worth trying to limit screen time in the vehicle. As far as parents, of course screen time, like texting while driving, is not recommended.

Every Tuesday morning, Melissa and other organizations offer up the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. This week the challenge is to keep you and your family members’ cell phones out of the five no phone zones. Get involved in this effort by using the hashtag #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media. Don’t forget to shout out Youth First and Melissa Schroeder.

