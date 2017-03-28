Family Matters: Fake News and The #WeeklyFamilyChallenge

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder hosts a segment called “Family Matters”. This morning she discussed “fake news” with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

Tips were given, so people can try to avoid re-posting and sharing fake news on social media. They include:

-Consider the source. For example, websites with .org and .edu urls are more credible than .com websites. Also, traditional news sources have editors and fact checkers who go through material before publishing.

-Second thing to consider, what is the evidence? Did an actual reporter report it or was it a consultant or blogger?

-Third, check your own biases. Keep in mind, if it is so outrageous that you want badly to believe and share it, stop a moment and consider that it might be fake.

-And finally, maintain a healthy skepticism. Don’t automatically believe what you hear or see and make sure to think critically.

Before wrapping up the interview, the ladies discussed the Weekly Family Challenge. This week’s challenge is to look at a different/opposite source than your typical “go-to” source for news. Make sure to get the conversation started on social media by using the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

If there is a topic you would like Melissa to focus on for Family Matters, shoot her an email at mschroeder@wevv.com.

Comments

comments