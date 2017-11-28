Family Matters: Having the Fairness Talk

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. Today she was joined by Mary Ruth Branstetter, a Youth First Social Worker.

So, how many times have you heard your child say “that’s not fair” or something along those lines? It’s pretty common, but parents want to make sure they address the issue correctly.

There are five points to keep in mind. First…is to discuss people’s needs because fairness is often based on what each person needs to be successful and healthy.

Second point is to explain fairness is sometimes based on desire and interest. Everyone likes different activities, foods, games, colors and books.

Also, have a conversation about merit, hard work and perseverance. Mary Ruth says we want to send the message that people who put in the most time and effort often get the largest share.

Talk about fairness and appropriateness….this can depend on age and other things. Let your child know that depending on a person’s age, experience and ability, what’s fair may change.

And number five is to keep in mind…sometimes life just isn’t fair. Mary Ruth discussed this idea in further detail and how to address it with your children. She also offered up the “Weekly Family Challenge”. To hear more, just click the video box below.

To get involved in the challenge, share your tips, suggestions and experience on social media using the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. Don’t forget to give Youth First a shout out on Twitter.

Comments

comments