Family Matters: Exercise for New and Expecting Mothers

Whether you’re a new mom or a soon-to-be mom that wants to stay active, the YMCA has the perfect classes for you.

Andreina Lariet-Sorenson joined us this morning to tell us about pre-natal yoga and mommy-and-me yoga.

She explains that pregnant women want to avoid strenuous exercise in their core or high cardio that increases their blood pressure. One of the best forms of exercise for pregnant women is actually prenatal yoga, which encourages stretching, mental centering, and focused breathing. Research suggests that prenatal yoga can improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, increase the strength, flexibility and endurance of muscles needed for childbirth, and decrease lower back pain and nausea

Lariet-Sorenson also talks about the Baby-N-Me yoga classes designed for Mom and baby, ages six weeks to active crawler. This class focuses on posture and breathing techniques for Mom, and special attention is given to the strengthening and realignment of her body, focusing on shoulders and back. During the class, moms have the option to either have baby in a stroller or car seat, close to her on the mat, or can participate in the movements. It’s great bonding time while also getting exercise.

