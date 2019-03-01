Family Matters: EVPL Spring Break Activities

Spring break is right around the corner and EVPL has plenty of activities for students!

Spring Break Book Bundles All week All eight locations will have bundles that include activities and books on various themes. After Spring Break, you can return the bundle back to any location.

Simple Science o North Park on Monday 3/25 o Grab a Simple Science pack to do easy experiments with your family in the library or when you get home.

Teen Video Game Play o Central on Wednesday 3/27 from 3:00 – 5:00 o Play Mario Kart and Smash Brothers on big screen TVs in the Teen Zone. Featuring the Nintendo Wii and Switch systems.

Stranger Things Escape Room McCollough on 3/28 – 3/30, various times Registration opens March 4. Solve the clues and riddles to escape before the demogorgon finds you! Teams of 8 or less.

La Hora del Cuento/Storytime in Spanish Central on 3/23 at 10:00 – 11:00 am This Storytime will feature stories, songs, and rhymes completely in Spanish for native Spanish-speaking families and families who would like to introduce their young readers to the Spanish language in an engaging, fun way!



