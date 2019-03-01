Family Matters: EVPL Spring Break Activities

Spring break is right around the corner and EVPL has plenty of activities for students!
- Spring Break Book Bundles
- All week
- All eight locations will have bundles that include activities and books on various themes. After Spring Break, you can return the bundle back to any location.
- Simple Science
- o North Park on Monday 3/25
- o Grab a Simple Science pack to do easy experiments with your family in the library or when you get home.
- Teen Video Game Play
- o Central on Wednesday 3/27 from 3:00 – 5:00
- o Play Mario Kart and Smash Brothers on big screen TVs in the Teen Zone. Featuring the Nintendo Wii and Switch systems.
- Stranger Things Escape Room
- McCollough on 3/28 – 3/30, various times
- Registration opens March 4. Solve the clues and riddles to escape before the demogorgon finds you! Teams of 8 or less.
- La Hora del Cuento/Storytime in Spanish
- Central on 3/23 at 10:00 – 11:00 am
- This Storytime will feature stories, songs, and rhymes completely in Spanish for native Spanish-speaking families and families who would like to introduce their young readers to the Spanish language in an engaging, fun way!