Family Matters: EVPL Speak

An award winning and New York Times Best Selling author visited the Tri-State as part of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Speak: An Explorative Series.

Jason Reynolds spoke on Tuesday, October 16 at Old National Events Plaza in the Aiken Theatre at 7:00 pm.

SPEAK is a lecture and discussion series featuring authors, thought leaders, and speakers each quarter. It is an evolution of One Book, One Community. The goal of SPEAK is to have a dialogue about community and encourage discussion.

Jason is a New York Times bestselling author, an NAACP Image Award Winner, and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors. He has written several books and his main audience is young adult and middle school students. His books include: As Brave As You, Long Way Down, and the Track series. He is also the author of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

Jason has said previously that he read his first book cover to cover when he was 17 and that it was mostly because there weren’t books that represented him and his story. His stories have been influenced by his childhood and his experiences.

