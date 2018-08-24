Family Matters: EVPL Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Evansville Public Library (EVPL) is celebrating with a kickoff party in September.

EVPL Experience Manager Susan Bloom joined us in studio to give us all the details on how you can celebrate with them.

From September 15th to October 15th in the United States, EVPL recognizes the contributions made by those of Hispanic and Latin American heritage. This tradition began in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Regan in 1988.

Food, crafts, and live music as well as a mariachi band will be at the celebration. EVPL will also be giving tours of the library and visitors can sign up for a library card. They will also be hosting several Storytimes featuring Hispanic books and stories.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, EVPL will have book displays featuring Hispanic authors and novels. The library will also be doing crafts centered around Hispanic culture and heritage. Just after National Hispanic Heritage Month, they will be creating ofrendas which are traditionally part of Día de Muertos celebrations.

EVPL wants to make sure there is a chance for everyone to learn more about Hispanic culture, history, and the contributions made to our community.



