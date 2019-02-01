Family Matters: EVPL Celebrates Black History Month

It’s the first day of February which means it’s the first day of Black History Month.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is celebrating with a lot of events and programs, so this morning in Family Matters we were joined by Kassidy Kinner-Green to fill us in with all the details.

The celebration will kick off tomorrow, February 2nd, with a read-in. Discover and celebrate African-American authors from 10:00AM to 11:00AM.

Next week you’ll have the chance to learn more about Black History Month, the history of African communities, and celebrate the achievements of African Americans with the guests from the Evansville African American Museum. The African American Dance Company will share dances of the American and African diaspora including African styles, contemporary, jazz, and other cultural forms on February 16th from 2:00PM to 3:00PM in the EVPL Central Lobby.

Comments

comments