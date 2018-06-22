Family Matters: Evans Vanderburgh Library Offers Summer Activities

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library wants to keep your teens busy and their brains sharp this summer.

This morning in Family Matters, EVPL Experience Manager Jennifer Darnell sat down with us to tell us why the library is so beneficial to teens in the Tri-State.

A Summer Learning Program is being offered, where participants can earn prize as they read throughout the summer.

Also being offered are courses in the fields of workforce, technology, and literacy.

More information about the programs offered by the library can be found at their website here: evpl.org

