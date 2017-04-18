Family Matters: Eating A Healthy Breakfast

This morning, 4C of Southern Indiana joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Family Matters.

The topic was getting children to eat breakfast everyday.

Along with sharing some awesome recipes, the ladies offered tips to help. For example, preparing breakfast ahead of time, give the kiddos grab and go items to take with them like a bagel with cream cheese or a high protein granola bar. The third tip is to offer a snack instead, because some kids may not be hungry early in the morning. The child can take things like trail mix and nuts with them and snack between morning classes.

To learn more about the recipes and for the full interview, click on the video link below.

Comments

comments