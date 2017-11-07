Family Matters: Developmental Screenings For Babies and Toddlers

It’s Tuesday and time for the weekly “Family Matters” segment. This is a segment where 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to talk about issues impacting local families.

This morning Sara Dillon with Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center joined Melissa for the segment. Sara talked about developmental screenings. Developmental screening is a broad term used to describe written surveys, questionnaires, games, and activities designed to tell if a child has reached developmental milestones. It helps to target areas of concern. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends developmental screening using formal, validated tools at 9, 18, and 30 months or whenever a parent or provider has expressed concerns. These screenings are performed in the pediatrician’s office so they can be tracked over time.

Some examples of tests include M-CHAT for early screening for autism. This is typically utilized at 18-24 months. The other one is Ages and Stages Questionnaire which screens for gross motor, fine motor, communication, personal social and problem solving development. This can be utilized at any age up to about 60 months, but specifically advised at the 9, 18 and 30 month visits.

If there is a concern, the professionals say to act early. Early intervention is the most important action we can have for our children. Services include developmental therapies, service coordination, social work services, assistance with transportation and related costs, family training, counseling, and home visits.

