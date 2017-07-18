Family Matters: Developing A Positive Body Image

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. This is a segment where Melissa talks with people in the community about issues impacting local families.

This morning Brooke Skipper — a Youth First counselor at Bosse High School — joined Melissa.

They talked about five ways parents can help their daughters develop a positive body image.

Number one is parents need to pay attention to how you talk about your own body.

Number two is to talk about optimizing the body instead of fixating on appearance.

Third tip, explain to your daughter beautiful bodies come in all shapes and sizes.

Fourth on the list, of ways to help your daughter with a positive body image, is to focus on her skills, talents and interests.

We wrap up with number five…don’t comment on the size or shape of your daughter’s body.

To learn more about this topic, click on the video box below.

Also, Melissa offers a weekly family challenge every Tuesday. Today it is to schedule a time this week to take part in a physical activity together as a family. Make sure to incorporate the word “healthy” into your language about the activity rather than to be skinny or to lose weight.

