Family Matters: How To Deal With Separation Anxiety

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to focus on Family Matters. Today, the topic was separation anxiety.

Aleisha Sheridan — with 4C of Southern Indiana — joined Melissa along with parent and school psychologist Maggie Harding.

Separation anxiety can happen when a child is attached to a parent and has a difficult time when that parent leaves. Aleisha and Maggie passed on some tips to help.

Number one is don’t wait until your kid is happily engaged, then sneak off.

Second tip is don’t tell your kid goodbye, then rush back to comfort them when they fuss.

Third, put on a happy face. Showing your child everything is fine, will help calm their fears.

Next, give your kid a warning and a few minutes to prepare before you leave.

Finally, don’t forget to remind your child they are safe without you.

Aleisha also recommended reading the book “The Kissing Hand” to help a child better cope with separation anxiety.

The weekly family challenge is to find a book to read with your child that helps them better cope with separation anxiety. To join in on the challenge, just use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge and share photos and videos on the topic.

To watch the full interview, click the video box below.

