Family Matters: Curfew Talk

Joel Fehsenfeld, a Youth First Social Worker at Memorial High School, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for “Family Matters”. The two talked about curfews and Joel gave parents tips on how to set them.

First, set up a family meeting to discuss rules. Second, establish consequences for breaking curfew. Third tip is the “check in” rule. When your child returns home he or she must say “good night” even if that means waking up a parent.

Some of the benefits of setting curfews are it helps regulate sleep, kids who follow curfews are more likely to become responsible adults. Also, it teaches time management and self control.

Joel also gave Tuesday’s #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. He challenged parents to have a conversation about curfew and set up rules for their kids. You can join in on the conversation about curfews by using #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media.

Comments

comments