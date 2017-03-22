Family Matters: Conscious Discipline vs Spanking

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder does a segment called “Family Matters”. This morning, Aleisha Sheridan and Christy Angel-Smith from 4C joined Melissa on the show. The ladies talked about spanking as a form of discipline. Christy Angel-Smith says she never advises parents to spank.

The two said, instead, the refer parents to what is called conscious discipline. Some of the benefits include:

-Improves social and emotional skills of students

-Increases student academic readiness

-Improves the quality of student-teacher/parent interactions

-Decreases aggression in preschool children

Melissa also announces a #WeeklyFamilyChallenge every Tuesday morning. This week, she asked families to try and play a game together as a family at least once this week. Make sure to post game night photos on social media using the hashtag #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

To learn more about conscious discipline and how it works, click the video box below.

