Family Matters: Child Care

Finding the right child care for your kids can be a tough process, so this morning in Family Matters, 4C of Southern Indiana President and CEO, Aleisha Sheridan joined us to make sure you know the right questions to ask during this process.

Sheridan says quality experiences that promote children’s healthy growth and development are provided at each level. As child care providers move from one level to the next, those opportunities increase.

Starting with meeting basic health and safety needs at level one and topping out with national accreditation at level four, each quality level is tailored to suit the needs of licensed centers, family child care homes and unlicensed registered ministries. The system awards providers for ongoing efforts to achieve higher standards of quality

PTQ is a voluntary rating system used by child cares.

