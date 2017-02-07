Family Matters: Budgeting and Goal Setting

Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes Inside the Community for “Family Matters”. Today she was joined by Laura Stone with Catholic Charities.

Laura gave some tips on budgeting. These tips included…making a grocery list because you are more likely to spend less if you only buy things you need. She also suggested we begin tracking daily expenses for at least two weeks or more to get a more accurate figure of expenses when creating a monthly budget.

Stone also talked about goal setting. Here are the four tips she shared on setting goals that stick:

1. Have a specific start and end date in mind.

2. Create goals that are realistic and practical.

3. Every goal has to have detailed steps on how to accomplish the goal.

4. Goals need to be written or typed and placed in a location that will force you to look at it often so that you may not forget. “Out of sight, out of mind”.

Stone explained how families who need help with these topics can be part of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program.

For more information, click here.

Also, Melissa started a weekly challenge on the “Family Matters” segment. This week, Laura announced the challenge…it is to track your daily expenses for one week. That way you know where the money is going…including things like coffee or other little extras. Make sure to get the whole family involved. Also post about it on social media using #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. Good luck!

Comments

comments