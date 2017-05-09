Family Matters: Bringing Baby Home

Jordan Beach, a Youth First social worker, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on Family Matters this Tuesday morning on FOX44 at 8:00.

Jordan discussed bringing a new baby home to the family. She says this can be quite a transition for siblings and it’s important mom and dad are prepared.

Some advice offered included when is the right time to break the news to your child. Jordan says the younger the child is, the longer you should wait. For example eight to nine months is a really long time for a 3 to 4 year old to wait on a new brother or sister.

The ladies also talked about the different emotions that can come when the baby is brought home. These include jealousy, confusion and stress. To help with these emotions, it’s suggested to include the siblings and make sure they understand you have enough love and energy to go around. Another recommendation, is to stay on a consistent schedule for the whole family to cut back on stress.

After the interview, Jordan introduced the Weekly Family Challenge. Here it is: If your family is expecting a new baby, start the conversation today with your older child about the exciting changes coming in your family. Focus on the positive aspects of having a new sibling.

To join in on the conversation use #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on Facebook and Twitter…don’t forget to add pictures and tips to share with others.

