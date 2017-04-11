Family Matters: Breastfeeding Nutrients

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. This is a segment dealing with family issues.

This morning, Melissa talked with Carol Mcgill and Lacy Hanmore both lactation experts at St. Mary’s Hospital for Women and Children. The ladies talked about five nutrients mothers need while breastfeeding.

First up is protein. Two to three servings are recommended with at least 65 grams per day. Lean meats like poultry and fish are best.

Second is iron which can prevent fatigue. This can come from dark leafy greens and beef. Some pediatricians may also recommend liquid iron supplements for babies beginning at four-months old.

Number three is omega three fatty acids. This nutrient helps with development of the retina of the eye and the brain. Eight to 12 ounces of low mercury fish are recommended per week.

Fourth nutrient is calcium. According to statistics, there is 3-5% reduction of mother’s bone mass during breastfeeding. 1,000 mg of calcium a day is suggested. Milk, yogurt and cheese are all good ways to get in your calcium.

The fifth nutrient is Vitamin D through fortified milk and juice. Mothers who are breastfeeding may also want to consider a supplement.

Along with presenting this information, St. Mary’s also offered up the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge. This week the challenge is for families to drink more water and put down electronic devices to get more outdoor time. Join in on the conversation, on social media, by taking pictures and talking about how the challenge went for you and your family this week.

