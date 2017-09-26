Family Matters: The Benefits of Story Time

Mallorie Cloum, with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, joined 44News this Morning “Inside the Community” for Family Matters.

There’s a new study from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital that shows reading to children can “turbocharge” their brains related to memory and learning. A group of 4-year-olds who took part in the study showed those more involved in storytelling had far greater brain activity than those who did not.

Mallorie says other benefits include stimulating the child’s imagination and expanding their understanding of the world. Story time can help develop language and listening skills. It also provides parents and children with an area to bond and grow closer.

Story time is a free program offered by EVPL. They host multiple story time hours every week and provide children and parents with the opportunity to bond, create better communication skills and open the door to reading. Also, the kids sing, dance, read and just have a great time!

For a list of story time hours, click here.

To watch this morning’s interview, click here.

Comments

comments