Family Matters: Beating the Holiday Blues

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. Janie Chappell — with Deaconess Cross Pointe — joined Melissa for the weekly segment Tuesday. The topic is one most of us can relate to…holiday stress. Janie gave several tips to help out.

1. Exercise.

Even just a few minutes a day can help eliminate the hormones produced by stress that causes the physical and emotional damage such as: increased blood pressure, heart disease, depression and immune-suppressive-related disorders that range from common cold to cancer.

2. Volunteering. Volunteering your time to help others is another good way to lift your spirits and meet other caring people.

As far as family conflicts and challenges go, work on accepting people as they are. If you have some issues or disagreements that do need to be worked through, save them for another time, rather than during a family holiday. Also, cut people some slack. They could be having the same holiday stress too. Much of the time, when people respond out of stress, it’s more about how they’re feeling themselves than how they’re feeling about you, or about anything you did/did not do.

Here are a few other things to help…eating healthfully, minimize your sugar and alcohol intake, getting enough rest and finding time to do the things you enjoy are all important. Don’t forget to enjoy some music, escaping into a good book can help too.

Relaxation techniques, which can be as simple as practicing deep breathing when you feel angry or down, taking yourself to a quiet place where you can meditate on a favorite experience or visualizing a special place can help your mood and spirit.

Also, don’t forget “no” is a part of your vocabulary. Saying “yes” when you should say “no” can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed. You can’t possibly do everything that is asked of you. When you’re asked to do something whether it is by a family member or a colleague, sometimes just saying, let me think about that and get back to you, can be helpful. It buys you some time to think about whether you really want to do something or not, and it can help you figure out an acceptable way to say no, if that’s what you decide you want to do.

If for more than 2 weeks you notice a deep sadness every day; you find you can’t gather the energy to take care of your activities of daily living; if you’re crying frequently; eating or sleeping more or less; and/or having thoughts of suicide, you need to talk to your doctor right away. If you’re prone to depression, or have been diagnosed in the past, it is even more important to pay particular attention to these signs and try to act before they become overwhelming.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact your doctor or contact Deaconess Cross Pointe at 812-476-7200 or 800-947-6789, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week—even on the holidays.

