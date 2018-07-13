Family Matters: Back To School Tips

The first day of school is approaching for a lot of kids in the Tri-State.

This is unfortunate news for a lot of students who don’t want summer to end, but the good news is that we have tips for families that want to set up their children for a successful school year.

Parents should take advantage of open houses and back to school nights. It’s important to be involved in your child’s education from the beginning, and not waiting until report cards come out to talk to your child about grades.

Easing your child back into a routine before school begins is also beneficial for them. Setting sleep schedules, meals, and limiting screen time towards the end of the summer are a few ways to get into a school mindset.

Prepare you child with school supplies, books, and age-appropriate reading materials.

