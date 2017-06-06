Family Matters: Baby Blues

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. This Tuesday she talked with Miranda Wahnsiedler. She is a labor and delivery clinical nurse specialist with St. Vincent.

Miranda explained how about 14% of women deal with depression after having a baby and how family members can look for signs and ways to help.

One way mothers can get support is through a special weekly group session. St. Vincent holds a Mood and Anxiety Support group. This is a free support group every Thursday at noon. For more details call 812-485-6016.

Also, every Tuesday Melissa provides a weekly family challenge. The challenge, from St. Vincent, is to take time to talk with a spouse/significant other/support person/friend about any current emotional challenges related to being a mother. To get the conversation started on the topic, use the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media.

To watch the interview segment, click the video link below.

