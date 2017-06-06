44News | Evansville, IN

Family Matters: Baby Blues

June 6th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. This Tuesday she talked with Miranda Wahnsiedler. She is a labor and delivery clinical nurse specialist with St. Vincent.

Miranda explained how about 14% of women deal with depression after having a baby and how family members can look for signs and ways to help.

One way mothers can get support is through a special weekly group session. St. Vincent holds a Mood and Anxiety Support group. This is a free support group every Thursday at noon. For more details call 812-485-6016.

Also, every Tuesday Melissa provides a weekly family challenge. The challenge, from St. Vincent, is to take time to talk with a spouse/significant other/support person/friend about any current emotional challenges related to being a mother. To get the conversation started on the topic, use the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media.

To watch the interview segment, click the video link below.

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

