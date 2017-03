A family is looking for information on the whereabouts of an Evansville man. The family says 60-year-old Ronald Biggs has not been in contact with family or friends for more than a month.

A family member reported him missing Friday, March 17th.

Biggs is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6’3″ and about 180lbs.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

Comments

comments