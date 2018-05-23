Home Indiana Evansville Family Looking For Answers in Unsolved Murder of Deniko Scott May 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Today marks one year since a Harrison basketball standout was found gunned down in a backyard in Evansville. 22-year-old Deniko Scott was found with a single gunshot wound to his head on May 23rd last year. Scott’s body was found near the 400 block of South Morton Avenue but police say no evidence of a shooting was found at the scene.

The Vanderburgh County coroner ruled Scott’s death a homicide. Scott’s family met at his graveside this afternoon to remember their loved one. His mother says she wants her son’s case solved.

“People are walking around with knowing information and they are not turning it in so I just want those people to know I want justice for my son. This is his son and he deserves his father just like other children have their father and we need answers and as soon as possible. It’s been tearing my heart up ever since it happened. My life has not been the same ever since,” says Ladonna Johnson.

Evansville police say they are investigating Scott’s death.

Anyone with information in connection to the murder is asked to contact EPD.



