Family of Heather Teague Discusses Phone Records at Thursday Press Conference

It’s been 22 years since Heather Teague went missing; her disappearance remains a mystery. Her mother, Sarah Teague, won’t give up and continues to fight for answers.

Teague and her attorney Chip Adams are reacting just days after winning their appeals in court over Heather’s disappearance.

Earlier this week, a Franklin Circuit Court Judge ruled Kentucky State Police failed to articulate specific, concrete reasons for withholding documents and a second 911 call.

KSP now has to release the records. According to Adams, there were discrepancies in evidence and those 911 calls concerning who abducted Heather.

She disappeared from Newburgh Beach on August 26th, 1995 and the case remains unsolved. Sarah says the judge’s decision is one she’s waited more than 20 years for.

“And he just immediately you know scolded the state police and said explain to me what’s going on here. To my knowledge, a 911 call is a public record. So immediately there was this concern and I’m just grateful,” says Sarah.

Both Sarah and Heather’s sister Holly Hauenstein continue to fight for justice in Heather’s disappearance.

They’re demanding KSP talk to one of the witnesses, Tim Wathall, who called 911 the day Heater disappeared. They believe Wathall may have been involved in her death

Hauenstein said this in a statement at Thursday’s press conference:

“We’re going after Wathall, he needs to be held accountable for the discrepancies in stories and calls and police records. When KSP can base an entire investigation on this one man, his stories need to be 100% consistent. When his srories don’t make sense, information changes with such as the suspects decription going from bushy hair and beard to my mom finding out the one and only suspect was bald, then he changes it to he wore a mosquito net….the stories don’t add up. Yet KSP hasn’t investigated Wathall, he has not been made to take a lie detector test. KSP need to figure out how Tim is connected to Heather’s disappearance and it was not just as simple as watching her abduction!”

