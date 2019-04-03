Family and Friends Come Together to Remember Chloe Abdikadir

Friends and family members are coming together to remember Chloe Abdikadir, who was killed in Henderson last month.

Purple balloons were released at the Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville. Organizers say the balloons are a way for friends and family to remember Chloe Adbikadir and to bring awareness to domestic violence.

A prayer was also shared before hearing from a domestic violence survivor and a staff member from the Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Chloe’s family says she was loved by so many people.

“She had a great life and it was taken way too soon,” said Chloe’s aunt Darrylen Cramer. “And we just want to bring domestic violence out you know that it is a silent killer.”

The family says funeral services for Chloe are being held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Authorities believe her husband is responsible for her death. Police arrested 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadir after he admitted to hitting his wife with a hammer several times causing her to be knocked unconscious.

A judge has ordered Mohamud Abdikadir to be held without bond. Abdikadir is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Chloe Abdikadir. The judge has also entered a not guilty plea for Abdikadir.

A public defender has been appointed for him.

Abdikadir is set to appear back in court on April 10th at 1:30 p.m.

According to Henderson police, he says he slit her throat while she was unconscious and dragged her body to the closet. Mohamud took a shower and admitted to moving her car several blocks away.

Mohamud was detained in Arkansas after authorities say they found him walking in traffic. According to authorities, he admitted to moving her body but denies hurting her.

He was held on a Kentucky charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The couple’s child was with Mohamad at the time of the arrest but is back with family in Henderson.

