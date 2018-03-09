Home Kentucky Family Files Lawsuit Against Muhlenberg County Jail March 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The family of an inmate who died at the Muhlenberg County Jail is suing the facility and some of its staff. The lawsuit has been filed by the estate of Harold Waymon English, Jr.

The suit seeks damages in connection with English’s death last June. It says the jail violated his civil rights and caused wrongful death.

English was a recovering alcoholic and got sick in the jail. When he went for treatment, the family claims he was given a medication he didn’t have a prescription for.

Their lawsuit claims that his death was preventable and that the facility quote “exercised little to no care to prevent” his death.

So far, no hearing or trial date has been set for this lawsuit.

Comments

comments