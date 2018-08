A family safely escapes an early morning fire on Evansville’s north side.

A neighbor called 911 just before 1:30 Friday morning after seeing fire on the side of the home in the 800 block of Tulip Avenue. Firefighters say the flames caused major damage to the home.

Four adults and three children were inside, and two people suffered minor burn injuries.

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.

Comments

comments